Kamaru Usman confirms imminent UFC return after tirade against welterweight foes: ‘We soon come’

Former undisputed welterweight champion, Kamaru Usman has confirmed his imminent return to the UFC in coming months on social media, just days after he ripped the entire division he remains in — in a bid to snap a hiatus dating back to over a year.

Usman, a former undisputed welterweight titleholder and pound-for-pound number one ranked fighter on the promotion’s books, has yet to fight since October, 2023, where he made an impromptu middleweight debut on short-notice against the unbeaten, Khamzat Chimaev — dropping a controversial majority decision loss.

And yet to return to action since, Auchi native, Usman remains the current number three ranked contender at welterweight, and earlier this week, hit out at other contenders at 170lbs chasing a grudge fight with him.

“For those of you who keep thinking I’m not fighting because I’m choosing not to fight, like all these stupid fighters running their mouths,” Kamaru Usman explained. “No one is scared of any of you. I’ve been at the top of the division, pound-for-pound, with an iron fist spanking all of y’all for a while.”

“When I am healthy, I will get in there,” Kamaru Usman said. “I want to fight. I can’t wait to fight to whoop one of y’all. So shut your mouth, all of you stupid welterweights, shut your mouth and wait for when I am healthy again. I’ll fight all of you, I don’t care. Just be patient, okay? Thank you. 2025 will be a great year for everybody.”

Kamaru Usman provides new update on fighting return to the Octagon

Mandatory Credit: Jeff Bottari – Zuffa LLC

And on social media overnight, Usman provided another update on his return to competition — claiming “we soon come” on his Instagram Stories.

Winless in his last three outings, Nigerian veteran, Usman’s most recent success came in the form of a rematch unanimous decision win over recent UFC Orlando headliner and two-fight rival, Colby Covington at Madison Square Garden four years ago.