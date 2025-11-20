Kamaru Usman Still Has No Memory of Getting Knocked Out Against Leon Edwards

Kamaru Usman getting knocked out by Leon Edwards‘ head kick is such an indelible moment in mixed martial arts, but the former has no recollection of much of the fallout from that. During an interview on Daniel Cormier’s YouTube channel, with an excerpt of the interview posted to X account @Champ_RDS, Usman delved into the monumental moment from his rematch with ‘Rocky.’

When asked by Daniel Cormier if he remembers anything from the fallout of that title loss, Usman said,

“No, you can’t. It’s when your computer shuts down, boom, and then re-boots right away… I don’t remember none of that [leaving the octagon]…. I was actually talking about this yesterday, it’s so crazy. I was sitting up on the stool. Obiviously the coaches are gonna be there with you and you know we’re going to ask the famous question, what happened? What did he hit me with? What did he hit me with? I didn’t even realize that I had asked it multiple times.” “We get done, I stand there, they announce him as the winner. I even dap him up, I walk out of there, auto pilot. I walk out, I’m dapping up fans on the way out, ‘ah, I’ll get him next time.’ Walk out all the way to the back, see family, cut the gloves off of me. I’m in the tent, I’m ok, I’m there. I said I’m ok, I’m fine. They’re like yeah, let’s just go to the hospital, just to scan, and make sure everything’s fine.”

Kamaru Usman on the wild moment he reconnected to reality

