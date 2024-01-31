Photos – UFC star Kamaru Usman shows off massive physique, targets comeback fight: ‘Patiently waiting’

Former undisputed welterweight champion and pound-for-pound number one, Kamaru Usman appears to be chomping at the bit for his return to the Octagon – with fans noting a massive physique from the Auchi native as he plots a comeback to the UFC since his last outing in October.

Usman, the current number one ranked welterweight contender, most recently made a middleweight divisional bow at UFC 294 back in October, taking on unbeaten Chechen contender, Khamzat Chimaev in a short-notice clash.

And suffering his third straight loss since a pair of title fight defeats to incumbent welterweight gold holder, Leon Edwards, Usman found himself on the receiving end of a contentious and controversial majority decision loss to the AllStars MMA staple.

Weighing up the possibility of a continued tenure at the middleweight limit in the aftermath of his landing at 185 pounds – Usman claimed that his mind was not fully made up on a stint at the weight class or not.

“The plans – I don’t know, it’s kind of foggy,” Kamaru Usman said. “I didn’t mind being up at 185 [pounds]. Yeah, of course, the size was a bit different in the beginning, but I’m a championship-level fighter, so from here on out, we want to make these five rounds [fights] and not three-rounders. I don’t know, 185 [pounds] looked good on me, so we might. We’ll get back to y’all on that.”

Kamaru Usman shows off massive physique

However, this week, fans are speculating how the Nigerian veteran is plotting his return to the Octagon – posting multiple pictures showing off a massive physique, claiming he is “patiently waiting” for a comeback.



“Let it simmer before we boil!!” Kamaru Usman posted on his official X account. #Patientlywaiting”

Who do you want to see Kamaru Usman fight in his return to the UFC?