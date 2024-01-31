Photos – UFC star Kamaru Usman shows off massive physique, targets comeback fight: ‘Patiently waiting’

ByRoss Markey
Kamaru Usman shows off huge physique ahead of UFC return calls for fight patiently waiting

Former undisputed welterweight champion and pound-for-pound number one, Kamaru Usman appears to be chomping at the bit for his return to the Octagon – with fans noting a massive physique from the Auchi native as he plots a comeback to the UFC since his last outing in October. 

Usman, the current number one ranked welterweight contender, most recently made a middleweight divisional bow at UFC 294 back in October, taking on unbeaten Chechen contender, Khamzat Chimaev in a short-notice clash.

And suffering his third straight loss since a pair of title fight defeats to incumbent welterweight gold holder, Leon Edwards, Usman found himself on the receiving end of a contentious and controversial majority decision loss to the AllStars MMA staple. 

READ MORE:  Video - Official trailer releases for 'Road House' featuring UFC star Conor McGregor in multiple fight scenes

Weighing up the possibility of a continued tenure at the middleweight limit in the aftermath of his landing at 185 pounds – Usman claimed that his mind was not fully made up on a stint at the weight class or not.

“The plans – I don’t know, it’s kind of foggy,” Kamaru Usman said. “I didn’t mind being up at 185 [pounds]. Yeah, of course, the size was a bit different in the beginning, but I’m a championship-level fighter, so from here on out, we want to make these five rounds [fights] and not three-rounders. I don’t know, 185 [pounds] looked good on me, so we might. We’ll get back to y’all on that.”

READ MORE:  Tony Ferguson tore his MCL ahead of UFC 296 loss to Paddy Pimblett, undergoes surgery: 'No despair, just repair'

Kamaru Usman shows off massive physique

However, this week, fans are speculating how the Nigerian veteran is plotting his return to the Octagon – posting multiple pictures showing off a massive physique, claiming he is “patiently waiting” for a comeback.

“Let it simmer before we boil!!” Kamaru Usman posted on his official X account. #Patientlywaiting”

Who do you want to see Kamaru Usman fight in his return to the UFC?

Site Manager & Editor: MMA reporter based in Ireland. Follow along at @Ross_Markey on Twitter for all the latest news, fight announcements, opinion, and feature pieces.

Latest Posts

Latest Posts