Kamaru Usman Says Jorge Masvidal Is The Best Fighter He’s Ever Faced

UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman believes Jorge Masvidal is the toughest opponent he has ever faced. Usman will defend his 170lb belt against ‘Gamebred’ in the UFC 251 main event this weekend (July 11) on Yas Island, Abu Dhabi.

‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ has an impressive resume which includes high-profile wins over the likes of Colby Covington, Tyron Woodley, Rafael Dos Anjos and Leon Edwards. For Usman, all those wins will pale in comparison to claiming victory against Masvidal in Abu Dhabi.

“He’s the best out of each and every one of (my past opponents),” Usman told reporters from Abu Dhabi at Thursday’s UFC 251 virtual media day. “He’s the best. He’s the next guy in front of me. He’s the toughest guy in front of me, so I don’t take him lightly. I’m going out there with all my thoughts, the thought that he’s the best opponent that I have faced today, and I have to go out there and treat him accordingly.”

Usman was set to fight Gilbert Burns at UFC 251 but the Brazilian submission specialist was unfortunately forced out of the fight due to the fact he tested positive for COVID-19. The champ is happy to be facing Masvidal and believes it was the right fight to make all along, he said.

“At the end of the day, Masvidal is the biggest, baddest opponent that I have ever faced up to this date. They’re supposed to make a big deal out of that because he’s no slouch. I know that he’s tough. I know that he presents a different challenge, but thats my job. That’s why I’m a champion. That’s why I’m on top.

“We’ve seen previously, my previous opponent said that he was going to leave me out on a stretcher just like Masvidal. He said that they will leave me in a pool of my own blood and that they would carry me out on a stretcher. My opponent before that, Tyron Woodley, said if it came to wrestling, he’d kick my ass. If it came to jiu-jitsu, he’d break my arm. If it came to striking, he’d knock me out. And we saw how all that turned out. So you know, that’s the story they say just to try to build themselves up and hype themselves up. But very quickly, when they step in there, their dreams of being champion turn into nightmares quickly.” (Transcribed by MMA Junkie)

