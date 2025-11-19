Kamaru Usman Reveals Moment That Broke Him After Brutal Knockout Loss to Leon Edwards: “That’s when it broke me”

Former UFC welterweight kingpin Kamaru Usman most recently confessed to what “broke him” after getting knocked out by Leon Edwards at UFC 278 in 2022.

For context, at UFC 278, Edwards knocked out Usman with a headkick in the final minute of Round 5. With that highlight reel win, ‘Rocky’ not only dethroned Usman but also put a halt to the latter’s undefeated UFC run.

In a recent sit-down with Daniel Cormier, while talking about the loss and what he recalls from that day, ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ said:

“It’s when your computer shuts down. Boom. And the reeboots right way. So we get done, I stand there, they announce him as the winner, I even dap him up, and I walk out. I’m dapping up fans on the way out. Alright, I’ll get him next time, see my family, cut the gloves off, I’m in the tent. I’m okay. I’m there. Hug my family, and then we are good. Then I get in the ambulance, I’m going to the hospital. It’s me and my manager, Ali, and the paramedic back there.”

Usman then added how he realised that he lost to Edwards on his way to the hospital and how he has no clear memory of the knockout loss.

Coming to how seeing his daughter’s reaction to his knockout loss broke him, Usman said:

“Someone had clipped out my daughter, like she’s happy because for all she’s ever known is Daddy, that go out there and win and do everything. And my daughter watched this brutal head kick. She’s never seen her dad down like that. So she screams hysterically, and she is turning, and someone clipped that, and I saw that, and that’s when it broke me.”

Newly minted UFC welterweight kingpin wants to fight Kamaru Usman

‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ is currently the No. 8-ranked welterweight contender. Earlier this year, he returned to winning ways with a decision win over the surging Joaquin Buckley.

This past weekend at UFC 322, after Islam Makhachev dethroned Jack Della Maddalena, he expressed interest in fighting Kamaru Usman. The Dagestani phenom believes that despite Usman being 38 years old, he still possesses the skill to beat top and young contenders like Michael Morales and Carlos Prates.

“Today, the two did fight very well, [Michael] Morales and [Carlos] Prates, but I still think Kamaru [Usman] can beat them both. And Kamaru is the biggest. Young fighters are hungry, but Kamaru is still dangerous and one of the best in this game. If you give me the choice and ask me who I want to fight, I will take Kamaru. But it’s not my job. Anyone, I will be ready.”

