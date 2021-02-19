UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman has revealed he is open to the idea of fighting at middleweight but just one thing is getting in the way – Israel Adesanya.

‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ impressively defended his 170lb strap at UFC 258 this past weekend. Usman was dropped early but recovered well to stop his former teammate, Gilbert Burns, inside three rounds.

Usman has now beat the majority of top welterweight contenders including Tyron Woodley, Colby Covington, Jorge Masvidal and Leon Edwards. It is currently unclear who is next in line for a shot at the champ.

With most of the division cleared out Usman admits he has considered moving up in weight but will not do so as long as Adesanya remains the champion at 185lbs.

“Absolutely, absolutely. If Izzy’s willing to move up – well he is moving up, but if he’s willing to give up that 185 belt and says ‘I have nothing to do with that anymore,’ then absolutely I would entertain that thought,” Usman told ESPN.”

‘Stylebender’ has an uncertain future at middleweight. The champ is currently set to move up to 205lbs to challenge Jan Blachowicz at UFC 259. If Adesanya is victorious it is unclear if he will relinquish one of his belts or attempt to defend both.

Usman has no interest in fighting a fellow African and says only if Adesanya gives up the middleweight title will be make the move.

“On no account right now would I ever entertain going up to fight Izzy,” Usman added. “That’s just not something that I’m interested in. I’ve stated over and over before, I’d rather two Africans with belts as opposed to one African with two belts. After March, it’s gonna be three Africans with four belts. It’s a good time to be an African.” (Transcribed by MMA Junkie)

Do you think Kamaru Usman can be champion at middleweight?