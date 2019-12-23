Kamaru Usman Is Hoping To Appear on The Bachelor

Spread the word!













The UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman has big plans for 2020 and they aren’t all to do with fighting. ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ is currently looking for love and hopes to get his chance on the next season of the Bachelor.

Usman rounded off a perfect 2019 by defeating Colby Covington in a fight of the year candidate at UFC 245. After five hard rounds he earned a late stoppage win after dropping ‘Chaos’ twice. Before that he picked up the 170lb title by dominating long time champion Tyron Woodley to take a decision win. He’ll now enter the new year with a 16-1 reocrd and 11 consecutive wins inside the UFC octagon.

Speaking to TMZ Sports, Usman took time to talk about his amazing year but assured he isn’t done yet and things will just be bigger in 2020. And apparently that’ll be both inside and outside of the octagon, as Usman is currently waiting for a call back about appearing on the Bachelor.

“I’m still waiting, I’m still waiting for them and they still haven’t called me. Hopefully, they were watching this weekend and they decide, hey you know what, we need to pull the trigger on this. (Transcribed by BJPENN.com)

Despite enjoying a successful year, Usman has been limited to just two fights. Injuries have hampered his 2019 and you’d like to think he’d want to be an active champion as long as he remains fit and healthy.

Apparently not, any appearance on this reality show would surely take away from his ability to fight. At 32-years-old Usman isn’t exactly a spring chicken and if he wants to make serious money, the champ should focus on defending his belt rather than appearing on a reality TV show.

