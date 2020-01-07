Kamaru Usman: I’d Hurt Conor McGregor ‘Really Really Bad’ In Mismatch

UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman says he’d hurt Conor McGregor “really really bad” if they were to fight.
Recently, McGregor suggested he has his sights set on the UFC’s 170-pound title as well. Of course, that would require matchups against current champion Usman and top contenders such as Colby Covington.
“I like the look of Kamaru Usman, I like the look of Colby (Covington),” McGregor said. “I’m open to it all at 170. … I want the gold. I’m after the gold – 155, 170, they’re the belts I am chasing now.”
Usman responded to these comments in a recent interview with MMA Fighting. “The Nigerian Nightmare” called a fight between himself and the Irishman a “mismatch,” and believes the affair would be extremely one-sided.
“It is a [mismatch],” Usman said. “More power to him, anything is possible. A fight is a fight, anything can happen. But just being real, that’s a tremendous mismatch. I think I would hurt him really, really bad.”
What do you think about Usman saying he’d hurt McGregor in a potential fight?