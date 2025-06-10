Kamaru Usman eyes huge fight with Islam Makhachev with UFC Atlanta win: ‘Another blockbuster before I sail off’

Ahead of his return at UFC Atlanta this weekend, former welterweight champion, Kamaru Usman has staked his claim for a surprising clash with Dominance MMA stablemate, Islam Makhachev in the future — particularly if the Russian lands the divisional crown ahead of his expected move later this year.

Slated to snap his lenghty hiatus this weekend, former pound-for-pound number one, Kamaru Usman takes on the surging Joaquin Buckley in his return to action for the first time since a 2023 loss to Khamzat Chimaev.

As for Makhachev, the soon-to-be former lightweight champion is expected to make his mooted welterweight move as soon as later this year, competing for the gold from the get-go as he takes on the newly-minted, Jack Della Maddalena.

And seeing his belt on the line at UFC 317 at the end of this month during International Fight Week, Makhachev will watch on as ex-featherweight kingpin, Ilia Topuria competes for gold against Brazilian fan-favorite, Charles Oliveira.

But linked recently with a super fight against pound-for-pound number one, Makhachev by their joint manager, Ali Abdelaziz, Usman has echoed his willingness to secure a fight with the Russian. Going as far as to claim a showdown would be a “blockbuster” pairing before he retires from combat sports.

Kamaru Usman eyes Islam Makhachev super fight

“I do think Islam (Makhachev) has the ability to do it, but it’s not going to be easy,” Kamaru Usman told Kevin Iole during a recent interview. “Fast forward, I mean, current pound for pound versus former pound for pound, I think that’s a blockbuster. That would be a great outing to go out there and get another blockbuster before I sail off.”

Kamaru Usman thinks a fight between him and Islam Makhachev would be a ‘blockbuster’ 👀



“Current pound-for-pound vs former pound-for-pound…



Another blockbuster before I sail off.”



🎥 @KevinI #UFC #MMApic.twitter.com/B4MVMetMea — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) June 10, 2025

Expected to fight Della Maddalena in his immediate welterweight bow, Makhachev has been tipped to compete before the end of the year for spoils — by the Perth native himself.

“I think it’ll [the fight] be in the US, probably October/November,” Jack Della Maddalena said of his fight with Islam Makhachev on The Grin Reapers podcast. “They [the UFC] were meant to have a Mexico PPV, but I think it’s all changed. Now it’s early October in Vegas.”