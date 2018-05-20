Kamaru Usman Expects Title Shot After Beating Demian Maia

Kamaru Usman is on top of the world following his latest win.

As seen in the main event of UFC Chile on Saturday, May 19, 2018 at Movistar Arena in Santiago, Chile on FOX Sports 1, Usman was able to defeat former title contender Demian Maia by unanimous decision.

After the fight, Usman went on record by stating that he believes he deserves a title shot as a result of the biggest win thus far in his pro-MMA career.

“Let’s be honest, nobody, nobody in my division wants to fight me because I’m the hardest fight for anybody,” Usman said at the post-fight press conference (transcript courtesy of Forbes). “This fight right here (with Demian Maia), this is a fight that Dana White wanted. He wanted to test me against the most dangerous guy in the division. That was the most dangerous guy in the division. “The champion is easier for me to fight and you got these other two bums (Rafael Dos Anjos and Colby Covington) that are fighting for an interim title, those guys are bums, those guys are easier for me to fight. This was the hardest fight in the division.” “I believe Dana really wanted to test me to see if I had all the tools and I proved I’m good everywhere,” Usman said. “I can defend the takedowns, I can get a guy down if I want them, I can keep it standing and strike, I can do it all.”

Usman had no issue with comparing his fight against Maia to current UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley’s fight against the former title contender. As for the reason of that, he believes that he dominated Maia more than Woodley did.

“I think I should fight for the belt, like, next,” said Usman. “I just dominated (Maia) better than Tyron Woodley. Tyron ran from him the whole fight. Tyron threw, what, the fewest strikes in a championship fight ever? And I just went out and I just dominated the guy from start to finish,”

While Woodley is on the sidelines, the promotion is pushing forward with the division and has already made a big fight in the weight class.

Former UFC lightweight champion Rafael dos Anjos will take on Colby Covington for the interim welterweight title at the upcoming UFC 225 pay-per-view event on Saturday, June 9, 2018, at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois. It appears that Usman will have to wait his turn for a shot at the title.