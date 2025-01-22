Should Kamaru Usman hang it up or carry on fighting?

Kamaru Usman is one of the best fighters of his generation and perhaps one one of the greatest of all time – but when it comes to his future, there are serious questions that need to be asked.

At one point, Kamaru Usman was easily the best pound for pound fighter in the world. He was on top of the mixed martial arts food chain, dominating as UFC welterweight champion. He was turning back challenger after challenger and as time went on, it seemed as if – scarily enough – he was starting to get more and more dominant. It truly defied all forms of logic.

Then, in the blink of an eye in Utah, everything changed. The great Kamaru Usman fell to a knockout defeat at the hands of Leon Edwards, who produced a head kick that sent shockwaves around the sport of mixed martial arts. Then, Edwards also picked up a decision win in the trilogy, leaving many to wonder what was next for Usman.

He proceeded to take a fight on short notice against Khamzat Chimaev and although he put forward a really good account of himself, ultimately, he was unable to get the job done. So, as he gets ready to turn 38 in May, we have to wonder: what exactly is next for Kamaru Usman?

Kamaru Usman’s future

It doesn’t make sense for Kamaru Usman to get another title shot right now at welterweight. In addition, things are also looking pretty stacked at middleweight.

In our view, the right move for ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ would be for him to take the most winnable fight available to him in the top 10/15 at welterweight. It’ll give him an opportunity to see where his skills are really at and from that point, he can plan for the future.

Retirement is always a viable option, but something tells us the great Kamaru Usman still has a few things left in the tank.