Next up on the UFC Vegas 16 main card is a lightweight matchup between Gabriel Benitez and Justin Jaynes.

Round 1: Benitez starts off with a jab and lands to the body and leg early on. Benitez is aggressive early on as he lands an uppercut and more kicks. However, Jaynes is still in this as he responds with his own strikes and is putting the pressure on Benitez. Benitez lands a huge leg kick. Benitez continues to throw a number of kicks and lands a nice left body shot. Jaynes blitzes forward but doesn’t land anything major on Benitez. The fight is momentarily stopped as Benitez is accidentally poked to the eye. The fight resumes. Benitez lands a nice uppercut. Benitez continues to pour on the pressure with a wide range of strikes. Benitez lands a huge knee to the body of Jaynes who drops instantly. Benitez lands a few strikes before the referee calls an end to the fight!

Official result: Gabriel Benitez defeats Justin Jaynes via TKO (R1, 4:06).