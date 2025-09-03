Justin Gaethje Says He Once Took Down Georges St-Pierre When He Was Only 18

Justin Gaethje claims he once took down UFC Hall of Famer Georges St-Pierre

Considered to be one of the most exciting fighters in all of combat sports, Gaethje has a long and storied career inside the Octagon, going toe-to-toe with fellow superstars like Eddie Alvarez, Dustin Poirier, Charles Oliveira, Khabib Nurmagomedov, Michael Chandler, and Max Holloway.

As it turns out, one of Gaethje’s greatest claims to fame may have come long before he ever competed for the UFC.

🗣😳 Justin Gaethje reveals he once took down GSP when he was just 18 years old



(Via: Born Primitive Tactical) pic.twitter.com/j9pmWxbKtX — Red Corner MMA (@RedCorner_MMA) September 2, 2025

“I was in college, wrestling,” Gaethje said during an appearance on HOTWASH by Born Primitive Tactical. “They brought some UFC fighters in, and I took them down. Georges St-Pierre, I took him down when I was probably 18, and he was the champion at the time. I was a huge fan of the sport; we’d go to Buffalo Wild Wings, we’d sit there for six, eight hours, and watch fights. The entire card.”

Check out the full interview below:

Will Justin Gaethje be the first fighter to challenge new lightweight king Ilia Topuria?

Coming off an impressive unanimous decision victory over Rafael Fiziev in March, Gaethje has not yet booked a return to the Octagon. According to reports, ‘The Highlight’ is focused on getting another crack at the elusive UFC lightweight championship.

Recent rumors suggest that Gaethje could very well get his shot against newly minted 155-pound king Ilia Topuria at UFC 322. Gaethje’s manager, Ali Abdelaziz, played into the rumors during an appearance on Submission Radio, offering his thoughts on how things could potentially play out between ‘El Matador’ and his client.