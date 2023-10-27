Video: Justin Gaethje Tapped Out by Nelk Boys’ Security Detail in Nightclub Encounter

Justin Gaethje may be the baddest motherf*cker in the UFC, but that didn’t stop him from getting tapped by a member of the Nelk Boys’ security team during an impromptu nightclub tussle.

Gaethje, the man many believe should be next in line for a shot at current lightweight champ Islam Makhachev, was in Abu Dhabi to corner his friend and teammate Kamaru Usman who made his return to the Octagon in the UFC 294 co-main event. Unfortunately, things didn’t work out for the ‘Nigerian Nightmare’ as he suffered a majority decision defeat at the hands of undefeated Chechen monster Khamzat Chimaev.

Still, Justin Gaethje and Kamaru Usman appeared to have some fun while they were in Abu Dhabi. During their time in the UAE, the pair reportedly hit up a nightclub alongside online influencers The Nelk Boys. While there, ‘The Highlight’ decided to do a little roughhousing with an unitendified security team member.

Initially, Gaethje appeared to have things well in hand, but after finding himself caught in a kimura, he quickly tapped.

Just Gaethje was submitted by NELK’s bodyguard 😭😭pic.twitter.com/VyBE9U8kaD — Ben Davis (@BenTheBaneDavis) October 27, 2023

Islam Makhachev is probably feeling pretty good about defending his title against Gaethje right about now.

Kamaru Usman Plays the ultimate sleepover prank on justin gaethje

That wasn’t the only debauchery Justin Gaethje found himself the victim of. In a video initially posted on TikTok, Usman snuck into the BMF titleholder’s room while he was sleeping and drew a penis on the former interim champion’s face.

Despite coming up on the losing end of his short-notice scrap with Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 294, Kamaru Usman was clearly in good spirits and both fighters appeared to have a good time during their excursion to Abu Dhabi.