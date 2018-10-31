Justin Gaethje Receives Harsh Warning From UFC Prospect

Justin Gaethje receives a harsh warning from UFC prospect, Alex Hernandez, and it’s an interesting one. Hernandez is fresh off a win over Olivier-Aubin Mercier.

This was a win that many praised due to it being the most complete performance of his pro-MMA career. As a result, it moved him to a 10-1 record and put him at No. 12 on the official UFC lightweight rankings.

As seen in the main event of August’s UFC Lincoln in Lincoln, Nebraska, Gaethje was able to pick up the first-round KO win over James Vick. Moving along to the warning, Hernandez has made it known that he wants a piece of the former WSOF Champion.

Statement Made

When speaking with MMAJunkie.com, he stated that he wants a piece of Gaethje that has made some think that this could be a barnburner of a fight. The odd part about the warning was him saying he wants to stick his foot where the sun doesn’t shine.

“I’ll leave my foot in his ass(expletive). Tat’s the only piece of myself I’ll leave behind. Our fight would either be a complete highlight-reel for me. Or it would be like all his other fights where it’s certainly a brutal match.”

According to Hernandez, he thinks he can bring a different game plan to fighting Gaethje. He claims it’s one that could make a highlight reel for himself.