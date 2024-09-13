Justin Gaethje weighs up fights with Dan Hooker, Charles Oliviera in UFC return: ‘I have a list’

Sidelined since his stunning knockout defeat at UFC 300 back in April, former interim lightweight champion and symbolic BMF titleholder, Justin Gaethje has confirmed he has a list of opponents on his mind for a return — including Dan Hooker and a rematch with ex-champion, Charles Oliveira.

Gaethje, the current number three ranked divisional contender, has been out of action since he featured on the main card of UFC 300 earlier this year, suffering a hellacious buzzer-beating fifth round knockout loss against former undisputed featherweight champion, Max Holloway in the pair’s symbolic BMF title fight.

Justin Gaethje lays out list of opponents for UFC return

And yet to receive booking in the time since his stunning stoppage loss, Gaethje — who managed to snatch the BMF crown back in July of last year with a similarly devastating high-kick knockout win over Dustin Poirier in the pair’s rematch, has welcomed a trilogy rubber match with the Lafayette veteran, as well as a slew of other foes.

“Yeah, Dan Hooker — I have a list, I think Hooker, (Charles) Oliveira, (Dustin) Poirier and (Alexander) Volkanovski is a list of four people that I think any of those would do for me what I need to do to get back in the (title) picture,” Justin Gaethje told assembled media during a scrum ahead of Noche UFC.

And despite admitting recently how he knows his time remaining in the sport is somewhat limited, the Arizona fan-favorite insists he is not definitively out of the title picture at 155lbs.

I’m not out of (the title race),” Justin Gaethje explained. “I’m not out of it right now, I’m not out of it tomorrow. This sport is so crazy, like I said Poirier lost to me and then got to fight for the belt. I do not believe I have reached that point, whether I’m the champion or not, who knows? It’s so hard to put a time if I ever go to sleep like I just did — I’m done.”