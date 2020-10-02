Lightweight Interim Champion Justin Gaethje is preparing for the biggest fight of his career when he faces Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 254 in Yas Island, Abu Dhabi. On Thursday Gaethje speaked to the media and talked about his plans for the fight and how he anticipates to beat Nurmagomedov. (H/T MMAJunkie)

“It’s the biggest fight of my life – absolutely. There’s no doubt about it,” Gaethje told the media during the UFC 254 virtual media day. “I’m not going to let outside influences influence the way I need to think or act or prepare. It’s really just staying true to my belief, which is be better than yesterday, (and) make better choices than yesterday. I’ve been doing that for eight weeks, and I’ve got three and a half more. I’ll be ready as I possibly can be.”

Gaethje is known to be working with one of the brightest minds in MMA in Trevor Wittman and they share a very special relationship thats lasted for years. Gaethje says that he believes him and his coach are a dangerous combo that will present serious problems to Nurmagomedov

“My confidence is probably my biggest factor right now, paired with the power that I possess, paired with the coach that I have. That’s a dangerous combination,” Gaethje said. “I don’t care if I win or lose, at the end of the day, as long as I make my family happy, as long as I’m proud of my performance, then it doesn’t matter. That’s what makes me most dangerous. I don’t know if he’s ever fought someone like that – he probably has.”

“And another factor is a lot of hard work, a lot of skill and a little bit of luck in this game. Anybody can go to sleep. He’s a fool if he doesn’t think he can go to sleep.”

Gaethje is coming off an impressive stoppage victory over Tony Ferguson in May at UFC 249 and has been looking forward to the opportunity to fight Khabib ever since.

Do you think Gaethje can beat Nurmagomedov?