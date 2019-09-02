Junior dos Santos Wants Francis Ngannou Rematch And Then Stipe Miocic Trilogy

Spread the word!













Former UFC heavyweight champion Junior dos Santos still hopes to regain his title.

“JDS” seemed to be on a career resurgence with a three-fight winning streak that included TKO wins over Tai Tuivasa and Derrick Lewis. He was then paired up against Francis Ngannou with the winner seemingly being next in line to challenge for the title.

However, Ngannou made quick work of “Cigano” by knocking him out in just over a minute. Many believed that was the Brazilian’s last chance of getting a title shot, but he certainly isn’t giving up.

Dos Santos wants a rematch with Ngannou and hopes that a win over him will secure him a title shot and trilogy fight with new heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic:

“I want to fight,” Dos Santos said in a recent interview with Combate (via Bloody Elbow). “My intention is to come back as soon as possible. My main goal right now is to have a rematch with Ngannou as soon as possible, and then a third fight with Miocic.”

Rumors going around seem to indicate that his next bout will be Alexander Volkov instead. Dos Santos is not too sure if that fight will happen but another one that interests him is former heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier:

“I think Cormier is an extremely tough guy,” he added. “He’s a hard fight for anyone, but it would be a great fight for me. I would love it. When I fought Velasquez, he (Cormier) talked a lot of trash back then. So, it would even make sense. Let’s see.

“If this Volkov fight really happens, I don’t know, let’s see what the future holds. But I think this fight would please the fans.”

