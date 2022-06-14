Former British heavyweight boxing champion, Julius Francis – who shared the squared circle with former world champion puncher, Mike Tyson – has been filmed laying out a rowdy troublemaker with a brutal right hand, as he serves as security at BOXPARK in Wembley.

Francis, who shared the ring with former heavyweight boxing champion, Tyson back in 2000, suffered a second round TKO loss against the revered punching ace.

Ending his professional career back in May 2006 after slipping to 23-24-1 as a professional Francis also competed once in professional mixed martial arts – against Gary Turner at a Cage Rage 23 event in 2007.

Over the course of the weekend, however, footage has emerged detailing a physical altercation between Francis and a man sporting a du-rag, as well as other troublemakers, at the BOXPARK retail outlet in Wembley, where Francis was serving as security.

As footage rolls, the man wearing a blue colored du-rag is seen engaging with security guards by a series of guardrails, hurling verbal abuse and insults in their direction.

Attempting to corral the troublemaker, security officials are pushed by the man who then proceeds to make his way from the entrance through the guardrails.

Confronting Francis, who has also made his way from the guardrail area, the man walks toward Francis and raises his left hand.

Swiftly, however, Francis, who turned 57-years-old last December, fires off with a massive right hand shot, dropping the man, unconscious, as his friends question the former heavyweight champion why he struck him.

Julius Francis has received notable praise for his handling of the situation

“Former British heavyweight champion Julius Francis (who fought Mike Tyson) now working as security at BOXPARK Wembley and dealing with some trouble today…” Boxing reporter, Michael Benson tweeted, accompanied by footage of the incident.