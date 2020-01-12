Julianna Pena Will Face Aspen Ladd At UFC Columbus

Spread the word!













A very interesting women’s bantamweight matchup will take place at UFC Columbus.

According to a report from ESPN’s Brett Okamoto, Julianna Pena will take on Aspen Ladd at the March 28 show. The show goes down from the Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio.

“Breaking: UFC working on finalizing Julianna Peña (@VenezuelanVixen) vs. Aspen Ladd (@AspenLaddMMA) for UFC Fight Night on March 28 in Columbus, per sources.”

Breaking: UFC working on finalizing Julianna Peña (@VenezuelanVixen) vs. Aspen Ladd (@AspenLaddMMA) for UFC Fight Night on March 28 in Columbus, per sources. pic.twitter.com/2xgaeFUFSC — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) January 11, 2020

Pena is currently the No. 4-ranked bantamweight in the UFC and is coming off a unanimous decision win over Nicco Montano. Prior to that, she had a four-fight win streak snapped by Valentina Shevchenko. Now, she looks to put together another winning streak against Ladd.

Ladd is ranked the No. 2 135-pounder in the UFC, and also comes off a victory. She defeated Yana Kunitskaya via TKO in December. Ladd picked up the win after suffering the first loss of her mixed martial arts (MMA) career – a 16-second TKO loss to Germaine de Randamie. The winner of this bout could very well be getting in the mix for a title opportunity at bantamweight.

What do you think about the matchup between Pena and Ladd?