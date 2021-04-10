Julian ‘The Cuban Missile Crisis’ Marquez has struck home post-fight once again following his brutal UFC Vegas 23 rear-naked choke win over Sam Alvey — challenging Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, and Tyreek Hill to a game of pickleball or badminton.



Receiving massive recognition following his UFC 258 anaconda choke win over Maki ‘Coconut Bombz’ Pitolo, the Kansas City native asked singer, songwriter, Miley Cyrus to be his Valentine during February — garnering a surprising response from the 28-year-old before their exchange eventually fizzled out.



Turning in an impressive performance, Marquez managed to stun Alvey badly on the feet in the second round, before taking the veteran’s back and locking up a taut rear-naked choke — without even securing hooks or a body triangle.



Speaking with UFC colour-commentator, and former two-weight champion, Daniel Cormier during his post-fight interview, Marquez issued a callout to the aforenoted trio of Mahomes, Kelce, and Hill in a game of pickleball or badminton.



“First and foremost, I am the entertainment you pay to see,” Marquez said. “But ABC gave it to you for free so now I have a call out to give to everyone from Kansas City. See this is the thing, you guys know that I’m the baddest man from Kansas City. The baddest middleweight in Missouri. And this is one thing — it’s my time right now. So Travis Kelce, Patrick Mahomes, Tyreek Hill, I challenge you guys to a badminton or a pickleball competition.“



“Straight up, if you guys want to see who the pound-for-pound champ is in Kansas City, you’re coming after me. This magnificent beard tops all what you guys have to bring.”



Improving his winning streak to two-fights, Marquez’s sole Octagon defeat came in the form of a split decision blemish at the hands of recent big-winner, Alessio Di Chirico at The Ultimate Fighter: Undefeated Finale back in July 2019.



A Dana White’s Contender Series alum, Marquez earned his deal with the UFC via a massive high-kick stoppage over Phil Hawes before landing in the organization with an eye-catching guillotine victory over Darren ‘The Dentist’ Stewart.