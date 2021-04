In an exciting middleweight fight, Julian Marquez and Sam Alvey went to war over two rounds. Ultimately it was ‘The Cuban Missile Crisis’ that secured a choke which put Alvey to sleep at UFC Vegas 23. Check out the highlights below.

Wow!



Julian Marquez drops Alvey with some heavy hands then got the choke in 𝕕𝕖𝕖𝕡! pic.twitter.com/8KCqMFbKlY — UFC on BT Sport (@btsportufc) April 10, 2021