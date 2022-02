Julian Erosa and Steve Peterson have set the bar for Fight of the Night at UFC Vegas 47.

The two featherweights went to war for three rounds and somehow they both saw the final bell.

Ultimately, Erosa walked away with the split decision win.

Check out the highlights.

If in doubt, brawl it out! Erosa & Peterson swinging to close out the first! 💥 #UFCVegas47 pic.twitter.com/TtQ7hp8wH0 — UFC Europe (@UFCEurope) February 6, 2022

