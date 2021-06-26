UFC bantamweight contender, Julia Avila scores her third Octagon victory via an emotional rear-naked choke triumph against Julija Storliarenko in a rescheduled bout on the preliminary portion of this evening’s UFC Vegas 30 card.

Matching with Lithuanian grappler, Stoliarenko in a rescheduled bout following the cancellation of their UFC Vegas 22 bout in March after the former collasped at the weigh-ins prior to fight night, Avila managed to bloody Stoliarenko early with what appears to have been a front kick which may have caused a broken nose.

Scrambling with Stoliarenko in the final minute of the third and final round, whom just so happens to have scored eight career wins by submission herself, Avila just her second career victory via submission — latching onto a taut rear-naked choke with just 40-seconds remaining in their 135lbs bout.

Below, catch Avila’s submission success against Stoliarenko.