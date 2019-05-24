Juan Adams Rips ‘Stupid’ Greg Hardy Over Comparing Himself To Michael Jordan

Spread the word!













Juan Adams rips his next opponent in Greg Hardy in yet another interview leading up to their fight.

The former Fury FC amateur champion is not a fan of the former NFL star as he’s been taking shots at him for months now in order to get a fight under the UFC banner. That wish has been grated. Now, he is opening up on the reasons behind his dislike for Hardy.

Earlier this week it was reported by ESPN’s Brett Okamoto that the UFC is close to finalizing a bout between the two heavyweight fighters at the upcoming UFC San Antonio event.

One of the reason is the fact that Hardy stated after his latest fight that he was “gonna make Bo Jackson look like a joke.” He also stated that he was going to be “the fights sports’ athlete version of what Michael Jordan could be.”

Juan Adams Sounds Off

This didn’t sit well with Adams who disagrees with Hardy being cocky about how his career will go despite only having a few fights under his belt.

“So on top of all those reasons, he’s just stupid on top of all of it,” Adams told MMAFighting. “And the stupidity aspect is really what bothered me more than anything. It really blows my mind and it’s almost incomprehensible how someone can be that delusional and that dumb.”