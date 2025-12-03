Joshua Van hits back at those who believe he’s too young for UFC 323 title shot

UFC flyweight title contender Joshua Van has hit back at those who believe he is too young to receive a championship opportunity.

At UFC 323 this weekend, Joshua Van will take on Alexandre Pantoja in the co-main event of the evening. The two will fight for the flyweight championship of the world, and at the age of just 24, Van has the chance to become one of the youngest champions in UFC history. Of course, many fans, pundits and fellow fighters are doubting his ability to compete with Pantoja, who will likely go down as one of the best flyweight champions of all time – with maybe just one man, Demetrious Johnson, ahead of him.

Joshua Van has had to hear a great deal about his age and experience levels in comparison to Pantoja and as you can imagine, he’s getting a bit tired of it. In a recent interview ahead of fight night, he had the following to say on the matter.

Joshua Van responds to critics ahead of UFC 323

“The same thing they said with the Royval fight — he’s too young, they’re rushing him, this and that,” Van told MMA Fighting. “But come on, I’ve got like nine fights in the UFC. What am I supposed to do? Wait around just because I’m young?

“I want to fight for the belt. I want to fight the champion. I don’t think they’re rushing me. If I get my way, I [would have fought] for the title years ago. I think this is the perfect timing mentally, physically, I’m well prepared right now.”

“Pantoja, I never thought about him even after that I knew I’m getting that fight,” Van said. “Now that we’re in fight camp, I started watching him. I’m the type of guy that’s like take one fight at a time. I don’t want to focus on everybody else and things like that.

“I don’t know even half the division. I don’t even know the names of the half of the people in my division. I fight this guy so I’m watching this guy type of things. Right now the focus is on Pantoja.”

Quotes via MMA Fighting