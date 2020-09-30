It has been a while since MMA fans have seen Josh Barnett in action, but “The Warmaster” is set to make an explosive return to competition on Friday, October 23, in a bare-knuckle PPV event in Poland.

The 42-year-old Barnett will take on former KSW heavyweight champion Marcin ‘Rożal’ Rożalski at Genesis, which is a new competition with ties to KSW. Barnett is an MMA legend having competed for multiple promotions including the UFC, PRIDE and Pancrase.

There will no doubt be plenty more news to come in the near future, but until then, the below trailers should get you hyped for what is to come.

First promo for Barnett vs. Rozalski 🔥



This will be insane!! pic.twitter.com/m6v7ZavRZg — Alan Murphy (@AlanMurphyMMA) September 30, 2020

Will you be watching this event?