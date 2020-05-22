Joseph Benavidez To Rematch Deiveson Figueiredo For Vacant 125lb Belt In July

Spread the word!













Three-time UFC flyweight title challenger Joseph Benavidez will get another shot at the 125lb belt. He’ll rematch Deiveson Figueiredo in July for the belt that remains vacant since former dual weight champion Henry Cejudo was forced to drop one of his straps.

Benavidez and Figueiredo previously fought at UFC Norfolk earlier this year. The promotion had hoped to crown a new champion in their lowest male weight class but things didn’t really work out. Figueiredo missed weight in the lead up to the fight and was therefore unable to become champion even with a win. The bout went ahead anyway and Figueiredo scored a second-round TKO victory. However, a headbutt seemed to have a huge impact on the result, and fans have been clambering for a rematch ever since.

Speaking to ESPN post-fight UFC boss Dana White was keen to see a rematch take place between Benavidez and Figueiredo for the still vacant flyweight title, he said.

“I think the head-butt had a lot to do with the knockout, too. Not taking anything away from [Figueiredo]. It was a great fight. But I think you have to do that fight again.”

Now it seems White has been able to make the rematch and it will take place on July 18 according to a report from MMA Junkie, that reads.

“Top contender Joseph Benavidez and Deiveson Figueiredo will run it back for the vacant 125-pound belt in July. A date is still being finalized, but the bout is expected to take place July 18, according to person with knowledge of the situation told MMA Junkie. The person requested anonymity since the UFC has yet to make an official announcement.”

As of right now, the July 18 card does not have a host location or venue. Stay tuned to LowKickMMA for updates on this as we get them.

Who do you think will be the next UFC Flyweight Champion? Joseph Benavidez or Deiveson Figueiredo?