Joseph Benavidez Surprised It Took So Long For USADA To Catch TJ Dillashaw

Joseph Benavidez is surprised by the fact it took as long as it did for USADA to catch TJ Dillashaw.

The former UFC flyweight title contender sounded off on an issue that many fighters, fans, and media members have already given. Now, it’s Benavidez’s turn to give his take. Dillashaw recently accepted a two-year suspension from the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency (USADA). Dillashaw was caught with EPO in his system and is ineligible to compete until January 2021.

During a recent interview, the top flyweight made it known that he wasn’t surprised at all by the news. He also thinks that all of the criticism that Dillashaw has received is deserved.

“I wasn’t surprised at all that he finally got caught,” Benavidez told MMAJunkie. “Wasn’t surprising at all. There’s nothing I can really say as far as, like, that hasn’t already been said. I’m not gonna sit here and say the guy is this and that because if you look at the internet and everyone, it’s already been said. So there’s nothing worse you can say than what everyone already thinks, which I think is warranted. Everything that people are out there giving him, it’s 100 percent warranted for what he did.”

Consequences

According to Benavidez, he thinks that this news just goes to show the true character of Dillashaw. He also thinks that Dillashaw should be happy, as he got off easy from USADA.

“It just goes to show, there’s consequences for what you do and you can’t hide who you are forever,” Benavidez said. “I’m surprised it took that long for him to get caught, and hid what he’s about this long. But you can’t hide that stuff forever. It’s great that it came out. There are consequences and if anything, I don’t think the consequences are that much.

“It’s not that bad. Get some surgeries. You got paid the day after the fight anyway. So it’s not like you’re getting suspended for the year. But like I said, it’s all the other things. All the disgrace and everything that is warranted, and maybe hurts more. Like I said, the truth will come out at some point and you can’t hide that stuff forever.”

Benavidez is expected to face Jussier Formiga in a rematch on June 29, 2019, at UFC Minneapolis.