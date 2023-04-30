After some intense violence, a grotesque scene developed at UWC 43 as José Peñaloza’s cauliflower ear had taken severe punishment from Dorian Ramos and was literally ready to burst.

The battle was for the UWC featherweight championship, and both fighters obviously wanted to go home with the gold. While each opponent had their moments in the fight, the ear of José Peñaloza looked so bad the referee was forced to look it over and assess the situation.

After much deliberating, it seemed that the referee finally decided to let the fight continue and the battle for the UWC featherweight championship resumed.

This fight was almost just stopped due to dude's ear being on the verge of exploding #UWC43 pic.twitter.com/T4SgIgMSHQ — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) April 29, 2023

José Peñaloza’s cauliflower ear explodes at UWC 43 at the hands of Dorian Ramos

Peñaloza’s ear finally had had enough in the second round. Dorian Ramos was able to reach the full mount position on Peñaloza and began to reign down a vicious seemingly never-ending onslaught of punches, hammer fists, and elbows on his opponent.

Peñaloza’s ear couldn’t take the damage, and in a gruesome video, it can be seen exploding and blood showering the canvas and both fighters. At this point, the referee wisely stepped in to stop the fight and Dorian Ramos was crowned the UWC featherweight champion.

After the gruesome and bitter defeat, the young Hispanic fighter Peñaloza moved to 3-2 in professional MMA. It’s also worth mentioning his only other loss comes at the hand of the youthful sensation Raul Rosas Jr: the UFC’s new 18-year-old rising star who recently suffered his first career loss at UFC 287.

Dorian Ramos is now 6-1, with his only career loss stemming from a battle against Andrew Coyne at Uriah Faber’s A1 Combat 2 back in May of 2022. Now the UWC featherweight champion, the future is bright for Ramos. On a three-fight win streak, the native of Arizona doubtlessly looks to take his career to the next level soon and surely hopes to make it big on the world’s grandest MMA stage: the UFC.

What did you think of José Peñaloza’s cauliflower ear exploding at UWC 43?