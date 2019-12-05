Jose Aldo Wants To Fight Until He’s 40, Still Plans On Boxing

Spread the word!













Jose Aldo has changed his tune on retiring from combat sports competition soon.

Initially, Aldo planned on finishing up his UFC deal before pursuing a career in boxing. However, Aldo has since re-signed with the UFC, and is preparing to make his bantamweight debut at UFC 245. Coming off of a loss to Alexander Volkanovski, Aldo has decided to cut down to 135 pounds and face Marlon Moraes.

Speaking to MMA Fighting, Aldo was asked why he changed his mind about wanting to fight out his UFC deal and go to boxing. Aldo noted his boxing aspirations will happen “soon,” but he plans on fighting until he’s 40-years-old.

“First of all, I want to fight until I’m 40. I’m 33 now, so I have seven more years ahead of me. I still dream about boxing, and that will happen really soon. Rest assured that it will happen. But I’ll fight for some more time. This is my first fight at bantamweight until I’m champion again.”

It was then mentioned that Aldo has previously said he didn’t want to fight much longer, but now seems to be changing his tune.

“It could be even more (than 40). First of all, I’ve never partied and drank throughout my career, I have a healthy body. What keeps me fighting is that over the years, when I didn’t want to do it anymore, I spoke with ‘Dede’ and he convinced me to do this experience at bantamweight.

“I had it in my mind that it would be difficult to make weight, to go on a diet, but it was the exact opposite. I’m feeling strong, training super well. I haven’t felt this way even when I was in the WEC. That makes me believe I have a lot more to give, and you can be sure that I will fight for many years.”

What do you think about Aldo wanting to fight until he’s 40?