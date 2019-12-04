Jose Aldo: Loss To Alexander Volkanovski Hurt More Than McGregor KO

Spread the word!













Jose Aldo is preparing for his highly-anticipated cut down to the bantamweight division.

The former 145-pound kingpin has fallen on hard times in his former championship weight class, and will make the cut down to 135 in hopes of better results. Speaking to media in Brazil recently (via MMA Fighting), Aldo offered up his thoughts on his division change. Aldo comes off of a decision loss to Alexander Volkanovski in front of his native Brazilian crowd.

“Scarface” claims the loss hurt him more than the record-breaking defeat he suffered to Conor McGregor in 2015 when he was knocked out in just 13 seconds.

“It hurts a lot more, for sure. Conor and I, we fought and he landed a good punch. In Rio, it was about the performance. That’s what bothers me. I couldn’t do anything. I didn’t try anything. If you lose but try something, okay. You get sad for the loss, but you tried, you fought. But that one, I’m embarrassed. I can’t watch that fight.”

Now, Aldo will take on Marlon Moraes in his bantamweight debut at UFC 245 on pay-per-view (PPV) from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The action goes down on December 14 in what is a tremendously stacked card.

What do you make of Aldo suggesting his loss to Volkanovski hurt more than his record defeat to McGregor?