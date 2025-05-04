José Aldo vs. Aiemann Zahabi – Match Preview and Odds

José Aldo vs. Aiemann Zahabi is an upcoming UFC bantamweight fight scheduled for May 10, 2025, at UFC 315 in Montreal, Canada. This bout is seen as a battle of generations between the legendary former featherweight champion Aldo and the rising contender Zahabi.

José Aldo vs. Aiemann Zahabi – Odds

The betting odds for the upcoming UFC fight between José Aldo and Aiemann Zahabi show Aldo as the clear favorite to win. Most sportsbooks list Aldo with odds around -230 to -240, meaning you would need to bet about $230 to win $100 on him. Zahabi, the underdog, has odds roughly between +160 and +195, so a $100 bet on him could win you around $160 to $195 if he pulls off the upset.

The implied probability from these odds suggests Aldo has about a 68% chance to win, while Zahabi’s chance is around 31-35%. This reflects Aldo’s status as a veteran and former champion versus Zahabi’s rising contender role.

Looking at how the odds have moved over time, Jose Aldo opened as a favorite at around -188 but has seen his odds drift slightly more negative to about -215 to -238, indicating growing confidence from bettors in his chances. Conversely, Zahabi opened around +140 and has seen his odds lengthen to about +164 to +195, meaning the market is leaning more towards Aldo as fight day approaches.

The stakes for this fight are significant. For Jose Aldo, it is about proving he still belongs at the top level after his comeback and maintaining his legendary status. For Zahabi, defeating a former UFC champion like Aldo on home soil would be a career-defining win that could catapult him into the top 10 of the bantamweight division. UFC 315 also features two title fights, adding to the event’s high profile.

After initially retiring from MMA in 2022, Aldo pursued a brief boxing career before returning to MMA in 2024. He is a Brazilian MMA legend and two-time UFC featherweight champion. Zahabi is on an impressive five-fight winning streak and sees this fight as the biggest challenge of his career.

Aldo is favored to win by most sportsbooks with a roughly 2-to-1 edge, and the betting market has tightened slightly in his favor as the fight nears. Zahabi remains a respectable underdog with a chance to upset, especially if he can exploit any openings in Aldo’s Miuay Thai style. Both fighters are highly motivated to make a statement in Montreal.