Jose Aldo “Don’t Give A Sh*t” About Being Underdog Against Renato Moicano

Jose Aldo doesn’t have many fights left in his mixed martial arts (MMA) career.

One of his last is set to go down next month at UFC on ESPN+ 2 from the Centro de Formacao Olimpica do Nordeste in Fortaleza, Brazil on February 2nd. He’ll face rising featherweight contender and fellow countryman Renato Moicano. Despite being one of the greatest featherweights of all time, and coming off a TKO win over Jeremy Stephens in July, Aldo is listed as a betting underdog against Moicano.

Speaking to Combate, Aldo said he “don’t give a sh*t” about being an underdog:

“I couldn’t care less about it,” Aldo said. “I don’t give a sh-t. I don’t care about gambling at all. I’m only interested in my training, my team and my potential to get in there and win my fights.”

Aldo suffered his first defeat in over a decade to Conor McGregor in December of 2015. He went on to reclaim the featherweight throne against Frankie Edgar the following July. However, he’d again drop the title, this time, to Max Holloway in back-to-back fights. This past summer Aldo won his first fight since July of 2016.

He finished Stephens in the first round of their match-up in Calgary. With just three fights left on his UFC contract, Aldo is hoping for another run at the gold before hanging up his gloves.