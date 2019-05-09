Jose Aldo Targeting Potential Super Fight After UFC 237

Spread the word!













A potential super fight is in former featherweight champion Jose Aldo’s sights should he emerge victorious at UFC 237.

Aldo will look to stop the rise of another surging contender when he collides with Alexander Volkanovski in Rio de Janeiro on Saturday.

However, a third consecutive win is unlikely to give him another chance at regaining his belt given his two losses to featherweight champion Max Holloway.

The Brazilian legend previously revealed he hoped to fight out his UFC contract in 2019 before retiring — that means he only has one fight left after UFC 237. He would still like to challenge for the belt, even though a win would mean his UFC contract getting extended.

However, but given that it’s unlikely, a super fight could also be on the table for his last UFC fight.

“First of all, I have to win on Saturday, I have to respect my opponent,” Aldo told Combate (via Bloody Elbow). “I have multiple scenarios in my head. If I’m in the UFC, I’ll always pursue the belt. That’s what it was like in the WEC, it’s not any different in the UFC. I like to look at some champions as role models. I saw Georges St-Pierre quitting when he was in his prime. It was always a dream of mine to become a champion and then stop.

“Everything can change. First, we need to focus on the task at hand, win and then see if I’ll fight for the belt or do a super fight. One thing is for sure, I don’t see myself fighting for many more years, like other fighters. I’m preparing myself not to go down that path.”

Another Three-Round Fight

This will be the third consecutive three-round fight that Aldo will be competing in after years of defending his title in five-rounders.

He believes that is an advantage as he looks to exploit his talented Australian opponent.

“My camp was basically the same. I always look to evolve,” he added. “I might be quicker and more explosive than in the other fights. It’s a three-round fight, so you can more intense, because it’ll end sooner.

“He’s (Volkanovski) always coming at you, he looks for the fight, he throws his overhand right, that’s one of his strong suits, but it could also be a weakness. We can work with that. I trained a lot, I believe my gameplan and I know it will work.”

However, Volkanovski is also gunning for Aldo, and expects to knock him out en route to a title shot against Holloway.