Alex Volkanovski: ‘Don’t Be Surprised’ If Jose Aldo Fight Ends Quickly

Spread the word!













Alexander Volkanovski is certainly not nervous heading into his fight with Jose Aldo at UFC 237 this weekend.

Following his knockout of Chad Mendes in December, Volkanovski will look to take out another legend of the division in Aldo.

But despite the fact that he will be competing against arguably the best featherweight of all time in front of a hostile Rio de Janeiro crowd, Volkanovski knows what to expect.

“They’re going to be loud, they’re going to be passionate,” Volkanovski told the Sydney Morning Herald. “They’ll be yelling ‘you’re going to die’. There’s no surprises, I know what to expect. I adapt to these things really well.

“I don’t get nervous. I just play what’s in front of me, I’ve always been really good at that sort of stuff, just going with the flow.”

Quick Finish?

The Australian certainly has respect for Aldo, but still expects to get a knockout finish against the Brazilian legend. In fact, he wouldn’t be surprised if the fight ended quickly.

But given how quick Aldo’s last two wins have gone, Volkanovski acknowledges he will have to be cautious early on as well.

“I’m a powerful puncher. I’m going out there to break him, that’s my goal,” he added. “He’s going to be dangerous, I’ll have to be cautious early. But don’t be surprised if it’s a quick one. I’m not expecting to go out there and knock him out early but it can definitely happen.”

Facing Max Holloway

A win for Volkanovski would almost guarantee he gets the next crack at Max Holloway’s featherweight title.

If that is the case, he believes he is a bad matchup for the Hawaiian as he offered a bold prediction.

“He’s [Holloway] a great opponent, but he’s potentially beatable and I’ve got the perfect style for him. I’ve obviously got a job to do this weekend, but don’t be surprised if I take out two legends within a year.”

UFC 237 takes place May 11 at the Jeunesse Arena in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.