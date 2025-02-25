Report – Jose Aldo set for return fight against Aiemann Zahabi at UFC 315 in Canada

Former undisputed featherweight champion, Jose Aldo is set for his return to action in May, booking a bantamweight clash against Canadian talent, Aiemann Zahabi at UFC 315 in Montreal — spelling his third Octagon walk since his return to the promotion.

Aldo, a decorated former undisputed featherweight champion and Hall of Fame inductee in the promotion, has been sidelined since dropping a one-sided unanimous decision loss to surging contender, Mario Bautista at UFC 307 last October in Salt Lake City, in his second outing as part of his retirement tour.

As for Zahabi, the number thirteen ranked bantamweight contender extended his winning spree to an impressive five straight fights last November in Edmonton, landing a unanimous decision win over Jose Aldo’s compatriot, Pedro Munhoz.

Jose Aldo books UFC 315 return against Aiemann Zahabi in May

News of Jose Aldo’s return to action against Tristar MMA staple, Aiemann Zahabi was first reported by Benoit Beaudoin on social media this evening.

“The Quebecer @Aiemannzahabi will face the legendary @josealdojunior on May 10 at the Bell Centre,” Beaudoin posted on X. “Golden opportunity for Zahabi against the former great featherweight champion.”

🚨IMMENSE AJOUT #UFC315🚨



Le Québécois @Aiemannzahabi 🇨🇦affrontera le légendaire @josealdojunior 🇧🇷, le 10 mai prochain au Centre Bell.



Opportunité en or pour Zahabi face à l'ancien grand champion des poids plumes.

Making his long-anticipated return to the Octagon in May of last year on home soil in Brazil, former WEC featherweight champion, Aldo turned back the clock with a one-sided striking performance against perennial contender, Jonathan Martinez, landing back to the winner’s enclosure in an impressive decision win.

UFC 315 takes place on May 10. from the Bell Center in Montreal, Quebec, Canada — with an undisputed welterweight title fight between Belal Muhammad, and surging Australian contender, Jack Della Maddalena set to serve as the event’s headliner.

And in co-main event action, flyweight queen, Valentina Shevchenko returns in a first title defense of her second divisional reign as she takes on French contender, Manon Fiorot in ‘The Great White North.