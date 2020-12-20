Former Featherweight champion Jose Aldo has his eyes set on the former Bantamweight champion TJ Dillashaw for his first fight of 2021.

Speaking through a translator in his post fight interview Aldo suggested the matchup following Dillashaw’s return from suspension.

“As far as the next fight, It would be Dillashaw, you’ve been talking about Dillashaw allot so hey Dana, make it happen,” Aldo said.

Dillashaw is set to return in February following a two-year suspension stemming from a failed drug test.

I heard everyone is calling me out, cause they all know that’s my belt 🥱 @ufc — TJ Dillashaw (@TJDillashaw) December 20, 2020

Dillashaw has suggested fighting for a title in his return bout, however, with Aldo’s latest victory it will likely place him in the top five.

After a controversial debut in the Bantamweight division, Aldo fought Petr Yan for the vacant Bantamweight title. After losing this fight Aldo made his return at UFC Vegas 17 against the streaking Marlon “Chito” Vera.

After two extremely close rounds, Aldo changed his style and approached the third with a grappling heavy strategy. This proved to be the right move and allowed Aldo to control Vera for the majority of the round and ultimately edge him out on the scorecards.

Dillashaw’s last bout was a failed attempt at the Flyweight title that saw him defeated by Henry Cejudo via KO.

Currently, the UFC haven’t shared any interest in booking the potential bout between the pair, however, we will likely know towards the beginning on 2021 when Dillashaw prepares to make his return.