Michael Chandler to put Conor McGregor in the Rear-View Mirror: “I’m not gonna ever play the victim”

UFC star Michael Chandler has said that he’s ready to put Conor McGregor behind him as rumors of a potential showdown continue to grow.

For well over a year now, Michael Chandler has been pushing for a fight against Conor McGregor. In fact, he’s been calling for it ever since he debuted in the Ultimate Fighting Championship. Up to this point, though, it hasn’t quite come to fruition.

He’s come close on several occasions. Most notably, after coaching opposite one another on The Ultimate Fighter, they were booked to square off at UFC 303 earlier this year.

Unfortunately, due to an injury sustained by the Irishman, it didn’t happen.

Some have called for Chandler to move on and focus his attention elsewhere given the stage he’s at in his career. Alas, the American sensation refuses to go quietly into the night, with some suggesting that the bout could be rebooked for the end of the year.

In a recent interview, he gave his thoughts on what could be next.

Michael Chandler moves on

“I’m not gonna ever play the victim…It’s more just with all due respect, I’m ready to put you behind me. I’m ready to put you flat on your back in the middle of an octagon wherever it is, hopefully Las Vegas, Nevada. And I can walk out of that octagon and never have to think about you again. I can just ride the coattails of the eyeballs that were there that night.”

Up to this point, Michael Chandler has seemingly done everything right. With that being said, he’s now 38 years of age. If he wants to continue making a substantial impact in the UFC, he may have to think about his options and whether or not he’d benefit from taking another fight.

That is, until Conor says he’s ready.