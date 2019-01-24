Jorge Masvidal Wants To Slap Michael Bisping At UFC London

Former UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping’s days of competing inside the Octagon are done, but he might find himself in a scrap outside the cage.

Prior to UFC 217 in 2017, Bisping and Jorge Masvidal got into a verbal confrontation at the fighter’s hotel. Now, Bisping is retired from mixed martial arts (MMA) competition, and Masvidal is set to make his return for the first time since 2017. He’ll face Darren Till at UFC London this March.

Speaking to BJPenn.com, Masvidal said, should he run into Bisping in London, who will likely be working the show as a broadcaster, he’s going to slap the former 185-pound champion:

“He’s going to get it one day when the UFC officials ain’t around,” Masvidal said. “If I get to see Bisping after the Till fight and slap him up, what a super plus. That’s like a 50K bonus if I just get to slap up that little trick bag in his own city.

“Oh, I’d pay a good amount of my hard-earned money. Everybody here in this knows we don’t earn the money the easiest way that it can be earned. Man, I would spend a lot of my own money just to be put in the cell with him showcasing it.”

Masvidal is heading into his fight with Till on a two-fight losing streak. He was defeated by Demian Maia via split decision in May of 2017. Masvidal then suffered a unanimous decision defeat to Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson at UFC 217. As for Bisping, UFC 217 marked one of the final bout of his career.

The Englishman dropped his then-middleweight title to Georges St-Pierre. “GSP” submitted Bisping in the third round via rear-naked choke. Bisping refused to tap and was rendered unconscious by the submission. In a surprising move, he decided to jump right back into the cage against Kelvin Gastelum in China just a few weeks later. He was defeated via brutal first-round knockout in just over two minutes.

UFC on ESPN+ 5 goes down from the O2 Arena in London, England on March 16, 2019.