Betting odds for a highly-anticipated welterweight grudge match between Jorge Masvidal and Colby Covington have been released.

Although nothing is official, it is highly expected that the pair of former best friends and training partners will face each other early next year.

It also makes sense given that Gilbert Burns is set to challenge Kamaru Usman for the welterweight title in a fight expected to take place at UFC 258 on February 13.

And as far as oddsmakers are concerned, it’s a much closer fight than many expect.

As per BestFightOdds, Covington is only a slight -140 favorite while Masvidal is a +110 underdog. That means one would have to pet $140 to earn $100 on a Covington win while a $100 stake on Masvidal would bring a profit of $110.

It appears Masvidal’s display against Usman at UFC 251 is playing a role as despite stepping in on six days’ notice, “Gamebred” put in a great effort and defended many takedown attempts on his way to losing a unanimous decision. With a full camp against Covington, it’s possible he does even better and goes on to win which is signified by these close odds.

One thing is for sure — a fight between Masvidal and Covington is one of the biggest the promotion can put out and will certainly be a can’t-miss event.

What do you think of these odds?