Jorge Masvidal Unveils His Own Mezcal Liquor (Video)

Step aside Conor McGregor — there’s a new UFC fighter-owned liquor in town as Jorge Masvidal unveiled his new mezcal drink.

Masvidal’s brand of the Mexican liquor is called “El Recuerdo” meaning memory in Spanish. “Gamebred” unveiled the drink on Thursday during UFC 246 media day.

He added that he’s not just a brand ambassador — he is the actual owner of the drink.

Jorge Masvidal just announced he’s launching his own mezcal. Says he’s an owner, not a brand ambassador #UFC — José Youngs (@JoseYoungs) January 16, 2020

Although he was told he could not unveil the drink during his press conference, Masvidal decided to do so anyway. He believes he could be fined as a result but doesn’t seem to care much at the same time.

He’s just presented the Mezcal. Thinks he’ll probably be fined for doing so. pic.twitter.com/dfDJDteYYM — Peter Carroll (@PetesyCarroll) January 16, 2020

A video of the the new mezcal drink was also shared on Masvidal’s official YouTube channel. You can watch it below:

What do you think of Masvidal following McGregor’s footsteps?