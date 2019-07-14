Jorge Masvidal Trades Barbs With Ben Askren On Twitter Following UFC 239

Spread the word!













Ben Askren wasn’t lying when he said he wouldn’t stop talking trash despite being knocked out by Jorge Masvidal in five seconds at UFC 239.

Askren recently took to Twitter to poke fun at his own knockout defeat, jokingly saying the following:

“If I can’t remember it that means it didn’t happen right???”

If I can’t remember it that means it didn’t happen right??? — Ben Askren (@Benaskren) July 12, 2019

Masvidal decided to respond, dubbing Askren the GOAT of press conferences, as “Funky” talked a lot of trash to hype the fight prior to UFC 239:

“You’re also undefeated. [GOAT] of press conferences # supernecessary“

Askren then responded, saying he’s now 2-1 against Masvidal:

“I’ll count that as 2-1 against you. You type this between bites at IHOP”

I’ll count that as 2-1 against you. You type this between bites at IHOP https://t.co/DtqRBP2kxz — Ben Askren (@Benaskren) July 12, 2019

It will certainly be interesting to see what’s next for both men. Masvidal is now on a tear after having viciously knocked out both Darren Till and Askren. He could potentially face the winner of Colby Covington and Robbie Lawler, or jump right into a title fight with Kamaru Usman.

As for Askren, he’s coming off the first-ever loss of his mixed martial arts (MMA) career. He plans to regroup and continue his path to winning the UFC welterweight title. Of course, that would mean potentially being matched up with Masvidal again, or even a fight against his good friend and teammate, ex-welterweight champion Tyron Woodley.

What do you think about Masvidal and Askren still going back-and-forth on Twitter? Do you think they will fight again?