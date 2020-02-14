Jorge Masvidal Reveals Top Welterweight He Doesn’t Want To Fight

Spread the word!













Jorge Masvidal is the UFC’s BMF Champion, meaning he’s down to step into the Octagon against anybody.

However, that doesn’t mean that there aren’t matchups out there that “Gamebred” isn’t looking forward to. Recently, Masvidal was interviewed by Submission Radio to get his thoughts on the upcoming matchup between Leon Edwards and former welterweight champion Tyron Woodley. Edwards and Woodley headline UFC London on March 21 from the O2 Arena. The winner could very well get a title shot next.

Masvidal is already lined up to face UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman, as the Las Vegas-based mixed martial arts (MMA) promotion is looking to book the fight for International Fight Week in July. Should Masvidal win, that would likely put his first title defense against the Edwards vs. Woodley winner. If Edwards picks up the win, Masvidal, who has a bit of beef with Edwards already, says he’d “definitely” fight “Rocky.”

However, in regards to fighting Woodley, if it was up to him, he’d rather not fight “T-Wood.” But if it’s the fight that makes sense, he’d still, of course, fight his fellow American Top Team (ATT) original.

“If Leon wins the fight, it’s gonna happen. Me and him are gonna definitely fight, because now he’s a very strong candidate for the fight. And in the case of Woodley, if I had to pick a guy I wouldn’t fight, it would be him. That’s not a guy that I want to fight.

“But if we’re gonna fight, if we’re both in position for the belt, yeah, we’ll do it. And there’d be no heat about it. Afterwards, we’d go hang out, fucken eat food, talk shit. Me and Woodley have a really good relationship and we see things really similar. It’s just business. It’s nothing personal.”

First, however, Masvidal will have to get past Usman, who comes off a big first-ever title defense in which he finished Colby Covington in the fifth round of their UFC 245 main event in December. There has been a heated rivalry built up between Masvidal and Usman, which should make for an extremely entertaining bout.

