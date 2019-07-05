Jorge Masvidal Thinks Ben Askren Might Be ‘A Little Racist’

Spread the word!













If it wasn’t obvious already, Jorge Masvidal does not like UFC 239 opponent Ben Askren.

The two have been going at each other’s throats ever since Masvidal put himself back into title contention with his knockout of Darren Till earlier this year. A couple of months later, they will finally get to throw down this Saturday in Las Vegas.

But how did their beef stem in the first place? Masvidal claims there was no real reason other than the fact that he just doesn’t like Askren. Speaking in a recent interview with The Schmo, “Gamebred” called Askren pompous and even claimed he might be a little racist as well:

“I just don’t like the dude,” Masvidal said. “He’s a pompous f*ck. Think he might even be a little racist. Every time a minority says something, he has to ask somebody else like, ‘hey, what did he say? Because I don’t understand what he says.’ Obviously you [Schmo] understand me, we’re having dialect.

“Every time I say something, he’ll be like, ‘what does he even mean? Does he even speak English?’ Like shut the f*ck up, man. I just don’t like the dude. I can’t wait to show the world what happens when I don’t like people.”

Do you agree with Masvidal? Or do you think he’s just further building up the fight?