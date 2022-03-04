Jorge Masvidal is one of the biggest PPV draws in MMA and has been rewarded for it, officially becoming one of the top 5 highest-paid fighters in the UFC this week after signing a new multi-fight contract with the promotion.

The Miami superstar is set to main event UFC 272 this weekend in a volatile grudge match.

Masvidal’s manager Malki Kawa from First Round Management confirmed his client has inked a new deal ahead of the fight.

“After months of negotiations with Hunter Campbell, we finally finished a contract that will ensure Jorge Masvidal will finish his career in the UFC,” Kawa said in a statement.

“His compensation in this contract was a massive commitment from the UFC, which allows Jorge to continue to be in the biggest fights possible.”

Masvidal tweeted out the signing thanking Dana White, Hunter Campbell, and his team in the process.

Thank you Hunter Cambell and @danawhite and my team @malkikawa @Abraham_kawa and @FirstRoundMgmt for making sure my kids will never go hungry again #blessed pic.twitter.com/C2yk5l5pru — Jorge Masvidal UFC (@GamebredFighter) March 3, 2022

Masvidal has generated massive PPV numbers in his last 3 headliners including 2 world title fights against Kamaru Usman. If ‘Gamebred’ could finish the heavily favored Colby Covington this weekend then it will certainly justify his lucrative new contract.

Who do you think we see Jorge Masvidal matched up against after his fight at UFC 272?

