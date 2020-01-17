Jorge Masvidal Reveals What Really Happened With ‘F*cking Snitch’ Colby Covington At UFC 241

Spread the word!













Jorge Masvidal and Colby Covington had a brief confrontation at UFC 241 last year, which marked the beginning of the former friends’ falling out with one another.

The UFC had to separate them and switch up their seats. Nobody knew what Masvidal and Covington had said to one another during their confrontation in California. However, Masvidal recently did a special interview with Submission Radio, and revealed exactly what happened, and why UFC president Dana White had to come speak with him.

“Dana definitely did have a talk with me. I mean, (Tyron) Woodley was a witness to it, my manager was a witness to it,” Masvidal said. “There was rumors. Max Holloway was right next to me. And I see Colby there, and he’s been talking shit already for months online about me, about teammates. I go, hey, let’s talk like men, address me like a man. Mind you, he had just said that he called me and told me, hey, do a flying knee for the Ben Askren fight.

“Then when we start fighting he said we haven’t talked in two years. The guy’s just a habitual liar, and I’d love to just put it out there now. So, he hasn’t talked to me in about a year and a half, though he’s telling everyone he just talked to me to give that Ben Askren thing, and then you’re saying all this stupid shit. I go, hey, let me talk to you, man. He goes, ‘man, be a professional’, and he turns around.

“I go, yo, let me fucking talk to you, stop talking shit online, I can’t hear nothing, let’s go outside and talk. And he said, that’s cool bro, I’m a fucking pro, I’m not going to be doing that, and he just kind of turned his back and starts kind of walking away, like, gets a little further for me. I said, alright, whatever. Before I know it, Dana White’s calling me over here trying to be funny – ‘Masvidal, I don’t need you giving out no three pieces and a soda’.

“I go, fuck, what’re you talking about, man? I’m just here watching the fights, what are you talking about? He goes, ‘I got Colby over here telling me you’re trying to fuck him up, don’t do nothing’. Alright, fucking snitch.”

Covington would go on to challenge Kamaru Usman for the UFC welterweight title at UFC 245, losing a fifth-round TKO to “The Nigerian Nightmare” after having his jaw broken. Masvidal just wrapped up a tremendous 2019, and is looking to kick-off 2020 with a bang.

What do you think about Masvidal’s comments on what happened with Covington at UFC 241?