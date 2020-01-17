Jorge Masvidal: Conor McGregor Fight Will Be One Of The Biggest In History

Spread the word!













Jorge Masvidal still prefers a fight with Conor McGregor over UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman.

Masvidal’s impressive 2019 has put him in a very unique position where he can campaign for the lucrative fights. One with McGregor — who takes on Donald Cerrone at UFC 246 this Saturday — definitely seems likely, especially with the Irishman reciprocating interest in the bout.

However, UFC president Dana White believes Usman makes more sense for Masvidal as of now. “Gamebred” won’t argue with that, but he feels the UFC would be missing out on one of the biggest fights in history by not booking him against McGregor:

“I won’t say it’s not the right move,” Masvidal said of White’s comments at UFC 246 media day (via MMA Junkie). “Usman is a fight. Conor is obviously flirting with the idea of fighting me.

“If me and Conor go in the octagon, what happens? It’s one of the biggest fights in history, just by math (with) what Conor’s been doing and the last couple fights I’ve had. The engagements and pay-per-views broke records with ESPN. Obviously it’s a formula for success.”

It’s something Masvidal has said in the past as he feels there will always be a welterweight champion. But the chance to fight the biggest superstar in the history of the sport is one that won’t last forever:

“Someone will always have the belt at 170 pounds,” Masvidal added. “It doesn’t really matter if it’s Kamaru or not. Conor is a bigger fight. If Conor doesn’t do his job or Conor doesn’t want to fight after his fight (with Cerrone), we’re going to take Usman’s head off.”

