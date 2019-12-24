Jorge Masvidal Releases Full Charity Grappling Match With Anthony Pettis (Video)

Spread the word!













It’s Christmas time, and Jorge “Gamebred” Masvidal is in a giving mood.

Recently, the UFC’s BMF took to his YouTube channel to release the full charity grappling match he had with ex-UFC lightweight champion Anthony Pettis earlier this year. The event took place shortly before Masvidal took on Ben Askren at UFC 239 this past summer. Weeks later, Masvidal handed “Funky” his first professional mixed martial arts (MMA) loss, and he did so in style.

Masvidal landed a flying knee on Askren right out the gate, finishing the fight in just five seconds, recording the fastest knockout in UFC history. Check out the full grappling match between Masvidal and Pettis in the video player below.

What did you think of the grappling bout between Masvidal and Pettis?