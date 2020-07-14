Jorge Masvidal Reacts To Huge UFC 251 PPV Numbers

Spread the word!













Jorge Masvidal has reacted to the news UFC 251 reportedly did around 1.3 million pay-per-view buys on ESPN+, making it the best selling UFC card since Conor McGregor fought Khabib Nurmagomedov for the lightweight title at UFC 229 in October 2018.

Masvidal helped take the event to the next level when he stepped in on six days’ notice to face welterweight champion Kamaru Usman. Gilbert Burns was oringally scheduled to headline alongside ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ but a positive COVID-19 prevented him from making the trip to Abu Dhabi. Despite his best efforts ‘Gamebred’ dropped to a decision defeat against Usman. Now it appears he may have been a big winner judging off the reported PPV buys and the face he managed to negotiate himself an improved deal before taking the fight.

Boxing reporter, Mike Coppinger of The Athletic took to social media on Monday to announce the UFC 251 had done extremely well, he wrote.

“Breaking: UFC 251, headlined by Kamaru Usman-Jorge Masvidal, generated approximately 1.3 million pay-per-view buys on ESPN+, multiple sources tell The Athletic. The debut of Fight Island in Abu Dhabi produced the most UFC PPVs since Khabib-Conor in 2018”

‘Gamebred’ Thanks The Fans & The Haters

Masvidal saw the report and posted it out to his fans alongside a message of gratitude, he wrote.

“The overwhelming amount of support I have received before, during, and after this journey has been humbling. Still got a lot of goals to meet. All of you that tuned in to see me win, thank you. Those that tuned in to see me lose, thank you. I want to thank God for allowing me to be able to provide for my family during a time of crisis and the best is yet to come #theresurrection”

